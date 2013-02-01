Outdoor dinner to raise funds for park

The Hance Park Conservancy is hosting the third-annual “Noche en Blanco” event at Hance Park, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Inspired by a similar “dinner in white” which got its start in Paris 30 years ago, Noche en Blanco will have a uniquely Phoenix character, featuring live music and dancing. This event will take place on the east lawn, near 67 W. Culver St.

Guests are encouraged to dress all in white. It will be a fun, elegant event with long rows of tables draped in white, strings of lights and stars overhead.

Gourmet picnics for two are only available by pre-order, which will close seven days before the event date. You may also pre-order “welcome bread and spreads” and/or passes to the dessert bar, available through Oct. 17. Guests need to provide their own (white) plates, napkins, stemware, flatware, etc.

Guests also are encouraged to also pre-order bottles of wine and craft beer; drinks may be purchased from the pop-up bar during the event. All guests are welcome to bring their own picnics.

Tickets for this all-ages event are $30 per person, or $200 a table (up to eight people). For more information, visit bit.ly/nocheenblanco2018.