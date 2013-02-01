Patriotic pancakes at Original Breakfast House

In honor of America’s most patriotic holiday, Independence Day, Original Breakfast House will offer a “red, white and blue” special all day—Patriotic Pancakes served with strawberries and blueberries with warm crème anglaise for $10.95. The special is available from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 only.

Original Breakfast House, which celebrated its fifth anniversary in April, is locally owned by John Stidham and operated with help from his son, Nick. The hip breakfast joint, located at 13623 N. 32nd St., serves up intense flavors in the form of unique twists on American comfort food.

For more information, call 602-482-2328 or visit www.originalbreakfasthouse.com.