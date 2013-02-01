Pomo reopens with new look, menu

Pomo Pizzeria’s downtown location re-opened on Oct. 25, debuting a more modern, urban feel and an enhanced menu.

“This is not only about the space. We also updated our menu while staying true to the flavors that are uniquely Pomo,” said Stefano Fabbri, founder and chairman of Pomo Restaurant Group.

Located at 705 N. 1st St., Suite 120, the 1,600-square-foot space includes an upgraded bar that was extended by more than 20 feet. More TVs were added and a section of the bar gives guests the option of being inside or outside with the new rolling patio doors.

The kitchen has also been extended to allow for additional equipment, which means a broader menu including new antipasti, bruschetta, salads, soups, and of course, pizza. This location will also roll out a new wine, beer and cocktail list.

A second Luna Gelateria location was also added inside Pomo. The gelato from Luna is made from scratch using locally sourced Danzeisen Dairy with ingredients imported from Italy.

In addition to the atmosphere and menu changes, Pomo’s downtown location will have new hours. There will be no midday closing and guests can enjoy happy hour six days a week from 3 to 6 p.m. and reverse happy hour from 9 p.m. to close. Pomo will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with an extended closing time of to 12 a.m. on the weekends. The restaurant will be closed on Mondays. Visit www.pomopizzeria.com or call 602-795-2555.