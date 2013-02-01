Pop-up tap rooms come to DeSoto

DeSoto Central Market, 915 N. Central Ave., welcomes Huss Brewing Co. to its downtown space—at least, temporarily.

The Huss-Desoto Pop Up Taproom is a 400-square-foot, temporary micro-taproom, the first in a series of three-month-long “Brewery in Residence” pop-ups highlighting a rotating collection of top local breweries.

The Huss selections, which will be available through the end of April, include 12 different craft drafts, plus gourmet bar bites inspired by the menu at Huss’ Uptown Taproom. The pop-up taproom also will offer rare barrel-aged beers and new seasonal beers.

Launched in partnership with DeSoto owner Shawn Connelly and keeping with DeSoto Market’s local-focused incubator model, Huss Brewing Co. owners, Leah and Jeff Huss are excited to be the first brewery to take over the taps at DeSoto.

For more information, call 602-680-7747 or visit www.desotocentralmarket.com.