Pumpkin flavors now at Creamistry

Creamistry has introduced its new pumpkin spice flavor. Through Sunday, Nov. 25, guests can enjoy this popular fall flavor in any of Creamistry’s ice cream bases including signature premium, organic, vegan coconut, and vegan cashew.

The pumpkin flavor can be enjoyed in a variety of delicious treats including ice cream and ice cream sandwiches, NitroShakes and custom creations.

Creamistry Uptown Plaza is located at 100 E. Camelback Road, #150. For more information, call 602-368-8147 or visit www.creamistry.com.