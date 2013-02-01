Rehab Burger Therapy opens in Central Phoenix

Founded on the idea that it’s actually therapeutic to slow down and celebrate life’s simple pleasures, Rehab Burger Therapy served up the “treatment” you need in a fun beach environment. A third location has just opened in North Central Phoenix, in the former space occupied by The Garage, at 1534 E. Bethany Home Road.

The first restaurant opened in Scottsdale in May 2012, followed by one in Tempe just off Mill Avenue. Three longtime friends, who previously had been partners in a successful pizza chain, are behind this “by friends, for friends” dining concept.

The restaurant boasts a full bar, and Happy Hour is daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 11 a.m. to close every Thursday. Menu includes typical low-key bar food, like chili cheese fries, chicken wings, and calamari for starters, and entrees such as salads, spicy mac-n-cheese, sandwiches, and a plethora of burgers (20, to be exact) to satisfy anyone’s particular craving.

For more information, call 602-368-8832 or visit rehabburgertherapy.com.