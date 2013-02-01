Scooter’s Coffee opens at 7th Ave. and Indian School

Scooter’s Coffee has added its third location in the Phoenix area with the company’s latest opening at 4030 N. 7th Ave., just south of Indian School Road. To celebrate, the location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, Nov. 30.

Scooter’s Coffee serves coffee, smoothies, tea, blenders, iced drinks, pastries, breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches and more. The location also accepts payment by the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. The app allows customers to quickly pay for purchases by scanning a barcode linked to a registered Scooter’s Coffee gift card. The app also includes a loyalty program and other features, including special offers.

The new location, which had a soft opening in late October, is owned by Ashley Gass in partnership with other members of her family. The Grand Opening celebration on Nov. 30 will include giveaways and special menu pricing. Gass and her partners intend to open more than a half-dozen more Scooter’s Coffee shops in the Valley in the coming year. For more information, visit https://scooterscoffee.com.