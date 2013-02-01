Summer flavors at Macayo’s through July

“Sabor,” which translates to flavor, abounds at Woody’s Macayo summer season, with special highlighted menu items that call upon special ingredients and handmade processes to make them truly stand out on the menu. Featured menu items during

Macayo’s Sabor celebration includes: Mexican Corn; Street Taco Sampler (Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, and Chicken Tinga); and a Street Tostada Sampler (Guacamole, Refried Beans, and Chicken Tinga).

Guests can complete their meal with a Margarita Cheesecake served in a mason jar—a “deconstructed” version of the traditional dessert with cookie crust, cream cheese mousse margarita custard, whipped cream and a Mexican cookie.

These summer specials are available through July 31. Woody’s Macayo is located at 3815 N. Central Ave. For more information, call 602-264-6141 or visit www.macayo.com.