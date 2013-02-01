Blood drives held on June 11

The American Red Cross is counting on volunteer donors to give blood and help ensure patient needs can be met this summer.

Around Memorial Day, the Red Cross sees a steep decline in blood donations. Busy summer schedules, vacations and school breaks also cause a drop in donations. Accidents and medical emergencies don’t take a summer break—patients need blood every minute, every day.

The public is asked to schedule an appointment to help ensure that hospitals and patients have the blood they need this summer. Upcoming blood drives include: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday, June 11 at Homewood Suites by Hilton Phoenix-Biltmore, 2001 E. Highland Ave.; and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 11 at the American Red Cross Greater Phoenix Chapter, 4747 N. 22nd St., Suite 100.

Make an appointment to donate blood by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).