Breast Center opens at Abrazo Central

Community members are invited to learn about 3D mammography and more in the newly remodeled Breast Center at Abrazo Central Campus during an open house from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at 2000 W. Bethany Home Road.

The spacious Breast Center just received a complete makeover in addition to new 3D mammography technology. Physicians and staff will be on hand during the open house to answer questions about the center and breast health.

To register for the open house, call 1-877-934-9355.