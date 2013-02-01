Can we change our brain’s development?

“The Brain Explained: Can I Change My Brain?” will take place 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 4 at Tomaso’s Italian restaurant, 3225 E. Camelback Road. Neuroscientists Paul Coleman and Diego Mastroeni have handled thousands of human brains in their quest to alleviate suffering caused by Alzheimer’s, dementia and other brain-related illnesses as well as unlock other mysteries of the brain such as nature versus nurture, how to help children develop their brainpower and more.

The program is part of “A Sip of Science” outreach programs presented by Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute. Cost is $15 and includes light appetizers. Happy Hour pricing on beer and wine will be offered. Proceeds will fund community science events.