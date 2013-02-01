Free yoga sessions those with TBIs

Nonprofit LoveYourBrain Foundation (LYB) this month launches its free Yoga program for those with traumatic brain injuries and their caregivers, in partnership with Urban Wellness, 2024 N. 7th St., Ste. 201.

LYB believes in the holistic and dynamic nature of yoga to meet the individual needs of each person with TBI, from wanting to rebuild strength and balance, to manage stress, and to find comfort in a community of people with shared experiences.

Urban Wellness will host its FUNdamentals series starting on Oct. 30, every Tuesday from 9:15-10:45 a.m., until Dec. 4. To learn more and to register to attend the series, visit http://www.loveyourbrain.com/yoga/az.