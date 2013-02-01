Renowned violinist visits Memory Café

This month’s Memory Café, hosted by Jewish Family & Children’s Service, will feature internationally known violinist Moshe Bukshpan. The event will be held 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 at Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave.

Born in Tel-Aviv in 1954, Moshe began his violin studies at the age of 8 and was a featured artist on Israeli TV at age 11. Since 1982, Moshe has taught strings in private studios and public schools, and has performed throughout Arizona.

Other activities at the January Memory Café will include a variety of art experiences.

The Memory Café is for those with memory loss and their care partners, offering an opportunity to come together to make new friendships and support one another.

There is no charge but registration is required. To register or for more information, e-mail kathy.rood@jfcsaz.org or call 602-452-4627.