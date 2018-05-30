Pilates on the lawn benefits AAWL

Studio Verve Pilates hosts the 7th Annual Pilates in the Park, celebrating the Pilates Method Alliance’s National Pilates Day, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at Mountain Shadows Resort, 5445 E. Lincoln Drive.

The public is invited to an all-levels class with DJ Ryan Ingram spinning, as well as complimentary refreshments, giveaways and donations being collected to benefit the Arizona Animal Welfare League. There is a suggested participation donation of $5-$10 per person.

Meet on the lawn adjacent to Mountain Shadow’s lobby. Registration begins at 9 a.m. so come early to get a good (shady) spot. Bring your own mat, something to drink, and prepare to move and sweat.

For more information, call Studio Verve Pilates at 602-956-0222.