North Central News

 
Home / Healthy Living / Pilates on the lawn benefits AAWL

Pilates on the lawn benefits AAWL

May 2018

Studio Verve Pilates hosts the 7th Annual Pilates in the Park, celebrating the Pilates Method Alliance’s National Pilates Day, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at Mountain Shadows Resort, 5445 E. Lincoln Drive.

The public is invited to an all-levels class with DJ Ryan Ingram spinning, as well as complimentary refreshments, giveaways and donations being collected to benefit the Arizona Animal Welfare League. There is a suggested participation donation of $5-$10 per person.

Meet on the lawn adjacent to Mountain Shadow’s lobby. Registration begins at 9 a.m. so come early to get a good (shady) spot. Bring your own mat, something to drink, and prepare to move and sweat.

For more information, call Studio Verve Pilates at 602-956-0222.

 

Like what you see? Share it!

Related Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


 

Our Advertisers

 
 