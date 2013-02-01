Rotating series of free fitness classes

FitPHX and AARP’s Fall into Fitness returns this month at Margaret T. Hance Park. Fall into Fitness is a free, family-friendly social fitness experience for all ages, experience levels, and backgrounds. The 10-week fitness series starts Tuesday, March 20 from 6 to 7 p.m., on the west end of Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St.

Each Tuesday night through May 22, professional instructors will lead calorie-burning classes, such as P90X, Turbo Kick, Insanity, Zumba, PiYo, and HIGH Fitness. Giveaways will be raffled off weekly. Fitness instructors lead free workouts set to popular music while fitness motivators assist with moves and modifications as needed.

Visit www.phoenix.gov/fitphx for more details and to register.