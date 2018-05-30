Yoga for Recovery aids cancer patients

Discover how yoga can help you recover from an illness—even cancer—during a twice-monthly Yoga for Recover Class, 9-10:15 a.m. Saturdays, May 12 and 26, at HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, 9250 N. 3rd St., Ste. 3010.

Yoga for Recovery includes meditation and exercises to help you improve strength, flexibility, balance, proprioception, mental clarity, and breathing while decreasing stress and maintaining health.

Studies have shown that yoga helps lower blood pressure, improves a person’s sense of well-being, reduces fatigue and can help people with cancer and survivors to reduce anxiety through the practice of yoga.

Cost is free for cancer patients, and $10 for non-cancer patients. Registration is required; space is limited. Call 623-580-5800 or visit https://www.honorhealth.com/healthy-living/events.