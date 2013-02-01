Zombie yoga and spooky cocktails

Mountain Shadows Resort, 5445 E. Lincoln Drive, hosts The Ghoul Down—a Halloween-inspired poolside yoga class and evening dip under the moonlight—6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.

Dress the part as a ghastly guru, zen zombie or downward werewolf and be led through a series of yoga tricks by renowned wellness witch, Veronica Clark. After the one-hour session, transform into a creature from the black lagoon (or throw on your favorite swimsuit) and enjoy a spooky cocktail as DJ Soloman conjures up some monster mashups that will leave you howling for more.

Cost is $35 per person, which includes class, parking and spooky cocktail. Bring your own mat. To register, visit www.mountainshadows.com/resort/events/ghoul-down.