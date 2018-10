Annual fall plant sale, workshops

Browse plants grown by Master Gardeners and celebrate fall at an event hosted by Metro Tech High School, 1900 W. Thomas Road, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. How-to demonstrations by trained Master Gardeners will help your plants do well in your yard.

Students will sell products from their woodshop class, flower arranging class, and more. They also will help buyers transport purchases to their vehicles. The event is free and open to the public.