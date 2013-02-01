Couple’s historic home part of family history

For Kayleigh and Peter, remodeling their Windsor Square home was filled with many memories. Throughout her childhood, Kayleigh and her younger sister grew up visiting their grandmother’s home in Windsor Square.

After her grandmother’s passing, Kayleigh purchased the home, undertaking a dramatic remodel while retaining features from the original design.

Peter and Kayleigh are excited to open their new home while sharing photos of the original house and the extensive remodel process.

Theirs is just one of many homes that will be open for public viewing during the Windsor Square Historic Home Tour, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 11. Presented by the Windsor Square Historic and Preservation Association, the home and garden tour is a self-guided walking event. Windsor Square is bordered by Central Avenue, 7th Street, Pasadena Avenue and Oregon Avenue.

Participants can tour 12 historic homes featuring some of the latest design trends, while at the same time exploring original classic architectural highlights dating back to the 1930s and ’40s. Visitors will be able to check out offerings of arts and crafts vendors, partake in a beer garden, enjoy food truck fare and listen to live music.

The cost for this year’s 11th biennial tour is $20, however, prior to the event tickets are available online for $17. Children 11 and younger are admitted for free (with an accompanying adult). Tickets can be purchased at www.windsor squarephoenix.com or day-of-tour at Orange Avenue and 2nd Street, located one block east of Central Avenue and just north of Camelback Road. Free parking and bike racks available.