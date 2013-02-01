Design services at a reduced rate

The Arizona North chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Interior Designer for Hire program offers homeowners the opportunity to consult with a professional interior designer, at a reduced rate. Designers volunteer their time and the fees collected are used for student scholarships and educational programs.

Interior Designer for Hire runs through April 30. The program matches homeowners with local ASID designers for a one- or two-hour consultation at $75/hour. To learn more, visit https://azn.asid.org.