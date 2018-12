Nighttime music, light show at Desert Botanical Garden

See the beauty of the Desert Botanical Garden at night, with a synchronized music and light show as part of the new “Electric Desert” exhibit, now through May 2019.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and close at 10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, and 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Tickets range from $24.95-$29.95 for adults, and $12.95-$15.95 for youth ages 3-17, depending on your pre-selected date. For more information, call 480-941-1225 or visit https://www.dbg.org/exhibits/electric-desert.