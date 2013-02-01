Get free seeds from the library

The time is right for autumn gardening and the Phoenix Public Library’s Seed Library is here to help you. The Seed Library is free with your Phoenix Public Library card.

“Check out” up to three seed packets at a time (limit three per three-week period) at the Acacia Library, 750 E. Townley Ave., Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave., and Saguaro Library, 2808 N. 36th St., using your library card.

A variety of non-GMO/organic vegetable and herb seeds are available to begin, or add to your garden. Since these seeds will be planted in your garden, there is no due date or overdue fees. The seed packets will be automatically removed from your account after the three-week checkout period.

Also at www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org, you can find a list of available seeds, growing tips and planting guides, as well as upcoming garden-related classes hosted by the library. Go to “Services for You” and click on “Unique Collections & Services” to find the Seed Library page.

The Seed Library @ Phoenix Public Library is supported with partnerships from the City of Phoenix Public Works & Water Services Departments, with additional support from the Friends of the Phoenix Public Library.