U-Haul hosts a Farmers Market

A Midtown Farmers Market, hosted by U-Haul, will take place 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 20 at the U-Haul Midtown Campus at 2727 N. Central Ave. More than 50 vendor booths will be set up along Roanoke Avenue, just east of the U-Haul corporate towers.

Those arriving by car can park in the paid lot called 85 E. Thomas Road Parking. It is located behind Panera Bread at the corner of Central Avenue and E. Thomas Road.