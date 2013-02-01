Local school hosts career fair for deaf

Phoenix Day School for the Deaf (PDSD), 7654 N. 19th Ave., is an ASDB school campus established in 1967 because Phoenix parents wanted their children, who were deaf or hard of hearing, to go to a school closer to home. Over 350 students attend PDSD, which offers instruction from preschool through 12th grade.

The school will host a College & Career Fair for deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing high school students from the community, 8:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5. For more information, visit https://asdb.az.gov/pdsd/.