Fun family fest held at CUMC

A Community Spring Festival will be held 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, March 24 at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 7901 N Central Ave., for Central Phoenix children and families.

For the children, the Spring Festival will have carnival-style games, rides, and activities, including 2 Mega Dome Bounce Houses, a bungee trampoline, face painting, crafts, prizes, and more.

There will food treats such as hot dogs, burritos, popcorn, cake pops, and soda and water. Admission is free, with charges for food and drinks.