Help teach your baby to swim

Pool season is just around the corner, and Hubbard Family Swim Schools offers weekly “baby splash” swim classes for babies 8 weeks to 5 months of age.

These 30-minute water acclimation classes give parents or caregivers a chance to learn excellent tips on how to enjoy tub time at home with baby and also learn how to prepare baby for swim lessons. The temperature of the heated, indoor swimming pool is 90 degrees all year long. Advanced registration is required. Parent participation is required. Classes are free but there is a $25 joining fee before starting the classes.

Hubbard Family Swim School is located at 13832 N. 32nd St., Suite 100. For more information, call 602-971-4044 or visit www.hubbardswim.com.