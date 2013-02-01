Kids can enjoy a Spooktacular night

The Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center, 15801 N. 32nd St., hosts a Halloween-themed Kids’ Night Out from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Children ages 3 to 14 are invited to come dressed up in their Halloween costumes for an evening of gymnastics, dancing, a haunted house, costume contest, foggy maze, jumping in a bounce house and on trampolines, obstacle courses, fort building in the foam pits, and then wind down the evening by watching a Halloween-themed movie.

Cost is $30 per child with a $5 off sibling discount. Pizza and drinks are included. An additional sleepover option is available for ages 5 and older. Cost for the sleepover is an additional $20 per child. Pick-up is the following morning at 8 a.m. A light breakfast will be served.

Advanced registration is required. Call 602-992-5790 or visit www.arizonasunrays.com.