Children’s fest returns to downtown Sept. 22

The second-annual Phoenix Children’s Festival, featuring a multitude of activities and themed adventures for children ages 3-12, is planned Saturday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cityscape, 1 E. Washington St.

Among planned activities are a “Diaper Derby for Tots,” Discovery and themed Fun Zones, visits by characters and a variety of gourmet food trucks.

Admission is free with printed Eventbrite tickets, which can be obtained by visiting www.phoenixchildrensfestival.com/tickets.

The Phoenix Children’s Festival also will be an opportunity to support the Back to School Clothing Drive with donations of school supplies or financial contributions at the event or online when ordering tickets through EventBrite. Back to School Clothing Drive provides new school outfits and uniforms, backpacks and school supplies to more than 25,000 K-6 students at more than 260 schools in 40 Maricopa County school districts.