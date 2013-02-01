Reading festival at Christown mall

Children will enjoy Dr. Seuss and Mad Hatter characters, complimentary treats and juice, storytelling and much more during the free Camp Christown Reading Fun Fest, set for 12-3 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 8 and 15 at Christown Spectrum Shopping Center, 17th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Reading will come alive as characters from famous children’s books entertain and delight children of all ages. Featured characters include Alice in Wonderland, Sept. 8, and The Cat in the Hat, Sept. 15. Each child in attendance will receive a free book and complimentary treats and juice. In addition, there will be a face painter, balloon artist, and arts and crafts. Children can make a book and create their own story to take home.