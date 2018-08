Youth get free admission to Phoenix Art Museum

Phoenix Art Museum offers free admission to kids and teens 17 years and younger through Sept. 30.

The program, known as PhxArt Open for Kids, presented by the Steele Foundation, provides free youth admission during normal admission hours, as well as free admission during voluntary-donation times to special-engagement exhibitions, which normally include a $5 ticket charge.

For more information on current exhibits and upcoming activities, visit www.phxart.org.