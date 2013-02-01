Art in the Park returns Jan. 20

January 2018
Art in the Park, a free family event, returns to Mountain View Community Center Park, 1104 E. Grovers Ave., from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, January 20. This month’s festivities feature programming from Phoenix Public Libraries and Mountain View Community Center.
This art-infused FREE, family-friendly event is the perfect way to kick off the new year.
Presented by Thunderbird Arts Center, January’s Art in the Park will allow the community to paint a beautiful community bookshelf. Upon completion, Mountain View Community Center will install the bookshelf in the park. A staff member from the Phoenix Public Library will be reading stories appropriate for children of all ages (see schedule below).
Coloring pages and hot chocolate will be available, as well as a chance to win a free class at Thunderbird Arts Center (up to $350 value)! Winners will be contacted via email in the week following the event.
Free onsite parking available. For more information, e-mail info@phoenixcenterforthearts.org or call 602-254-3100.
The storytime schedule includes:
