ATC single tickets on sale Aug. 7

August 2018
Single tickets for Arizona Theatre Company’s 2018/2019 season, featuring six contemporary and classic American theatre productions at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe in Phoenix, go on sale beginning Tuesday, Aug. 7.
Single ticket prices range from $25 to $100, including fees. Additional fees may apply. Group ticket prices range from $20-$55 for groups of 10 and more. Tickets can be purchased online at www.arizonatheatre.org or by calling the ATC box office in Tucson at 602-256-6995. For group sales, contact groups@arizonatheatre.org or call (520) 884-8210, ext. 7213.
The 2018/2019 season opens with “Native Gardens,” Karen Zacarías hilarious new comedy, Oct. 4-21, and will be followed by “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel, directed by Casey Stangl, a loving tribute to the Ohio wife and mother turned long-time Arizona resident who made herself into a national superstar as a best-selling author and syndicated journalist, Nov. 15-Dec. 2.
The season also includes the irresistible musical classic, “The Music Man,” music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, book by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey, directed by David Ivers, Jan. 5-27; “Two Trains Running,” by August Wilson, the author of Fences, directed by Lou Bellamy, Feb. 14-March 3; “American Mariachi,” José Cruz González’s story of an all-girl mariachi band in the 1970s, April 4-21; and “Things I Know to be True,” by Andrew Bovell, directed by Mark Clements, a beautiful and painfully perceptive portrait of a family and the frictions that arise when grown-up children try to push beyond the confines of their loving parents’ expectations, May 16-June 2.
Tickets for “Native Gardens” and “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” go on sale on Aug. 7; for “The Music Man” and “Two Trains Running” on Monday, Oct. 1; and for “American Mariachi” and “Things I Know to be True” on Monday, Dec. 3.
For more information about Arizona Theatre Company, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.
