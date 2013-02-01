ATC’s Silvi leaves legacy of love

June 2018
Geri Silvi, who served as ATC’s Box Office operations manager, passed away the evening of June 15. Silvi had been valiantly fighting a recurring case of cancer and amazingly hid that from almost all as she remained the glowing, warm and welcoming face of Arizona Theatre Company.
Silvi worked in the Box Office at Arizona Theatre Company for more than 28 years and in many ways was the heart and soul of the organization. She knew every subscriber and donor in Phoenix, and would be able to tell you what night they usually came, where they sat, their preferences and often their grandchildren’s names without ever referring to a computer or a piece of paper. She treated every patron she encountered as if they were the most important and her rich Boston accent exuded a warmth and genuineness that was infectious.
She loved Arizona Theatre Company with her whole being, and many people will feel a great sense of loss.
Silvi’s family will host a memorial service 6 p.m. Monday, July 16 at the Herberger Theatre Center, 222 E. Monroe.
Arizona Theatre Company will also hold a service to honor Silvi’s legacy and celebrate her life in early September, at the beginning of the new season.
Memorial Donations in remembrance of Geri Silvi may be made to Arizona Theatre Company.
