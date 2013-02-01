Authors reflect on life on the Lazy B

April 2018
The State of Arizona Research Library continues its 2018 Arizona Author Series by hosting its second event with co-authors, Alan Day & Lynn Wiese Sneyd, authors of “Cowboy Up! Life Lessons from Lazy B,” at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 6.
The second installment in this year’s special event series will be held on the second floor mezzanine of the Polly Rosenbaum State Archives and History Building, 1901 W. Madison St., Phoenix, where both Day and Wisese Sneyd will discuss what it was like to write and publish their newest book.
“[Cowboy Up reflects] on the life of the everyday cowboy with all its trials and tribulations better than anything I’ve ever read,” says State historian Marshall Trimble. “They range from dealing with the capricious vicissitudes of nature, friendships, horse wrecks and winning the trust of horses through patience and love. They also tell of man’s close relationship to the land and all God’s critters that inhabit it.”
In addition to sharing a few crazy cowboy stories, Alan and Lynn will preview their video of Lazy B, filmed last year with assistance from University of Arizona media arts experts and stunning drone photography.
Alan Day was the third generation to grow up on the 200,000-acre Lazy B cattle ranch, straddling the high deserts of southern Arizona and New Mexico. After graduating from the University of Arizona, Alan returned to manage Lazy B Ranch for the next 40 years, during which time he received awards for his dedication to land stewardship. In addition to co-authoring “The Horse Lover: A Cowboy’s Quest to Save the Wild Mustangs” and “Cowboy Up: Life Lessons from Lazy B” with Wiese Sneyd, Day has co-written with his sister, The Hon. Sandra Day O’Connor.
Lynn Wiese Sneyd is an award-winning author and owner of LWS Literary Services in Tucson. She coordinates book publicity campaigns for authors, writes query letters and book proposals, ghostwrites and edits. Her most recent published works include “Cowboy Up!” and “The Horse Lover,” both co-authored with Alan Day, and The Shadows in My Heart, co-authored with Mary Havens. A frequent presenter at writer’s conferences and workshops, she is also the literary consultant for the Tucson Festival of Books.
The Arizona Author Series program is funded by a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State’s office.
