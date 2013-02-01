BBB names winners for Torch Awards for Ethics

May 2018
The Better Business Bureau serving Central, Northern and Western Arizona (BBB) on May 15 announced the five Arizona companies selected as recipients of the 2018 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, sponsored by Desert Financial Credit Union.
For Category 1 (1-10 employees), the winner was 25th Street Automotive in Phoenix. Finalists were An Estate in Time, LLC, in Scottsdale, and Arizona Pest Squad, LLC, in Tempe.
The Category II (11-20 employees) winner was Vox Landscaping & Construction of Cave Creek. Finalists were Larson Air Conditioning, LLC, in Scottsdale, and Magic Touch Mechanical of Mesa.
The winner for Category III (21-50 employees) was Norris Air of Mesa. Finalists were Forrest Anderson Plumbing & Air Conditioning, based in Glendale, and John’s Refrigeration in Mesa.
For Category IV (51-150 employees), the winner was George Brazil Plumbing & Electrical Services, based in Phoenix. Finalists were Arizona Foundation Solutions, LLC, in Phoenix, and BoldLeads, located in Chandler.
The final award was presented in Category V (151 + employees), and went to Cypress HomeCare Solutions, LLC, in Phoenix. Finalists were George Brazil Air Conditioning & Heating, based in Phoenix, and Isagenix International in Gilbert.
All 15 finalists were honored during the awards dinner and ceremony May 15 at the Arizona Biltmore.
“Since the award’s inception in 2002, we’ve celebrated 240 local companies for their commitment to ethical business practices,” said Felicia Thompson, vice president of Communications for BBB serving Greater Arizona. “From landscapers to senior-care facilities, this year’s finalists demonstrate that no matter what industry, ethics plays a vital role in a company’s success.”
“Arizona businesses have supported and advanced BBB’s vision of creating a marketplace where buyers and sellers can trust each other for 80 years now,” said Matthew Fehling, BBB serving Greater Arizona President/CEO. “As we celebrate our 80th anniversary this year, we reflect on our vision and … continue to develop strategies to serve our community in the upcoming years.”
Visit http://torchawards.arizonabbb.org to learn more.
