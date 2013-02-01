BOV hosts presentation of Flower Girls on April 7

March 2018
The Board of Visitors will celebrate its 103rd Annual Charity Ball on Saturday, April 7. The highlight of the evening will be the 42 Flower Girls being presented by their proud fathers. The young women, many of them from North Central Phoenix, have been participating in various events and service projects throughout their senior year in high school as part of their Flower Girl selection.
The Flower Girl presentation is followed by a formal dinner and dancing in the Arizona Ball Room at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, 5402 E. Lincoln Drive. Susan Westra is this year’s Charity Ball chairwoman.
The evening begins with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. Attire is black tie. For more information, call 602-235-9554.
Established in 1908, The Board of Visitors is the oldest women’s charitable organization in Arizona, and the Charity Ball is the longest-running fundraiser in the state. Since its inception, The Board of Visitors has granted more than $20 million to local nonprofit organizations in the greater Phoenix community serving the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly. For more information, visit www.boardofvisitors.org.
