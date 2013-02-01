Bring in your bugs for the ‘Bug Zoo’

February 2018
Locally owned D.I.Y. pest control retailer, Bug & Weed Mart, needs new specimens for its Bug Zoo. The public is invited to catch whatever crawls or flies their way and bring it to the store at 5030 N. Central Ave. between now and April 30.
For every live bug delivery, participants will receive at least one raffle ticket entry for the monthly drawing of a pair of free movie tickets. The rarer, the bigger the bug, the more raffle tickets you can earn. A tarantula or scorpion, for example, could net you five raffle tickets toward the movie ticket giveaway while a fly could earn one entry.
Again, bugs must alive and properly contained when brought into the store. Examples include spiders, crickets, beetles (any and all), dragonflies, wasps/hornets, springtails, etc.
Drawings for movie ticket prizes will be held in March and April. No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win. For more information on contest instructions and rules, visit www.bugweedmart.com/contest.
Tagged Arizona, bug, Bug & Weed Mart, bug zoo, bugs, insects