Burton Barr Library opens, Park Central closes

June 2018
Burton Barr Central Library will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 16. The day will focus on services, programs and resources offered to the community with free, family-friendly programs such as:
The @Central Gallery also will be open on the first floor, featuring the works of local artists Jill Centino and Melissa Schleuger.
Please note that the reopening of Burton Barr Central Library marks the closure of Phoenix Public Library at Park Central’s temporary location, effective 5 p.m. Friday, June 8. A book drop will be available at the Park Central location through Sunday, June 17.
College Depot will continue to provide services at the Emmett McLoughlin Community Training & Education Center through June 15 and will reopen at Burton Barr Central Library on Saturday, June 16.
Tagged Burton Barr, library, Park Central, Phoenix