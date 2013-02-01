Chief Williams talks about successes, challenges

March 2018
From presidential rallies to day-to-day operations, the Phoenix Police Department is a leader in community engagement, awareness and transparency. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams will share updates from the City of Phoenix Police Department, and an overview of how public safety officials are working with business and community leaders to contribute to an increasingly strong region, during a special event 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 17 at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd.
In addition, a panel discussion with community and business leaders will examine the ways in which we can work together to ensure our communities remain safe, connected and prosperous. In addition, a behind-the-scenes presentation from the Phoenix Police Department will showcase how officers are trained and taught to adapt to a multitude of situations.
The event is presented by the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce as part of its Valley Voices series. Admission is $35 for chamber members, and $75 for non-members. For more information, call 602-495-2182. To register, click here.
Tagged Chief Jeri Williams, Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, Phoenix, Valley Voices