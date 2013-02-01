Cooking classes offer health, flavor, fun

August 2018
North Central resident Nancy Matsui had had a lifelong love of cooking, and shares that love with private cooking classes in her home, often featuring a local “guest chef” of healthful eating coach.
After the summer off, Education in Flavor returns for fall with another diverse mix of classes. The first session, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, will feature “Condiments,” both savory and sweet. Each condiment will be served on or with an item.
The second class, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, will tempt your tastebuds with Sweet & Savory Breakfast ideas that can also be eaten at other times during the day, such as rice and pasta with a poached egg Florentine, or a Middle Eastern-style savory granola.
Other classes include “The International Table” on Oct. 13; “Savory Holiday Sides” on Nov. 3; and “Sweet Holiday Treats” on Nov. 10.
Recipes are provided and each of the dishes prepared will be served. Class fee is $25 per session; Take both Holiday classes (Nov. 3 & 10) and take $5 off each class. Space is limited in each class, so RSVP quickly. Payment must be received prior to the class in order to hold the reservation. To RSVP or for more information, call 602-618-6527 or e-mail Nancy Matsui at onionenterprise@cox.net.
To pick up a hard copy of the Education in Flavor brochure, with a full description of each class, visit the Changing Hands-Phoenix community board at 300 W. Camelback Road, or the Uptown Farmers Market information booth, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturdays at North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 N. Central Ave.
