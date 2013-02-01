Drawing, painting classes in 19 North Plaza
February 2018
Phoenix Center for the Arts now offers classes at 19 North Art Center, located at 1820 W. Northern Ave. (between Albertsons and Great Clips, on the northeast corner). Classes, taught by instructor Dorota Lagida-Ostling, include beginning drawing and acrylic painting.
The schedule includes:
- Drawing, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 18-March 25. The class is designed for beginning students who will develop their skills to intermediate level during the course of the class. Beginning students will get familiar with drawing principles like: shading, concepts of value, proportions, texture, focal point and perspective. Within the course of the class, students will work with pencils, color pastels and charcoal on projects like: drawing objects in the form of still life, portrait from a photograph and creative individual work from imagination. Cost is $243.
- Acrylic Painting, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 18-March 25. During this course, the participants will learn how to mix colors to achieve any color of their liking, how to make secondary and tertiary colors out of three primaries, and how to make different tints, shades and tones by adding white, black or grey to a chosen color. They will also be introduced to the concepts of balance, proportions, depth, composition, focal points and three planes of a painting—foreground, middle ground and background. Most of the work will be done on a number of still life arrangements using primed paper; later in the course students will need to bring two 16×20-inch canvases. Cost is $250.
To register, visit http://phoenixcenterforthearts.org/classes/adult-classes/, and select “Painting & Drawing.”
