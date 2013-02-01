Drive-thru holiday light show opens

November 2018
Illumination: Symphony of Light, an animated holiday drive-through light show, opened Nov. 14 for its second year at I-17 and Jomax Road. The attraction will operate beginning at 6 p.m. nightly through Jan. 5, 2019.
Approximately 76,000 vehicles drove through the festive, illuminated display in 2017, and this year Illumination will continue to use cutting-edge hardware and software, showcasing RGB LED light displays which have the ability to be customized to display different shades of color per bulb. Visitors will enjoy nearly 2 million dazzling lights, including dancing candy canes, twirling gingerbread men and giant fluttering snowflakes synchronized to holiday tunes and festive hits played over cars’ FM dials.
This year’s show includes an expanded Holiday Boulevard Marketplace, which also will be open to the public without a drive-through ticket. This winter wonderland offers the latest artisanal gifts from local vendors, as well as food trucks selling funnel cakes, candy apples, kettle corn, brick-oven pizzas and other tasty treats. There are large bounce houses and fun crafts for children, as well as photos with Santa. There is free parking and free admission, but most activities and crafts require a fee, so bring plenty of cash.
Admission to Illumination is $29 (plus fees) per car in advance, available at https://worldofillumination.com. Every Tuesday will be double the fun with a “Twice-Thru Tuesday” promotion, offering visitors the option to experience the same drive-thru attraction twice in the same evening for just one price. Due to popular demand, it is highly recommended that guests reserve a date and time through the website to reduce long wait times.
A limited number of tickets will be available at the gate at a cost of $35 per car but note that drive-ups may not be accepted on peak nights (weekends and holidays).
Be sure to connect with Illumination on social media for updates, ticket giveaways and additional information throughout the season. Use #igotilluminated for all your social media posts.
Tagged attraction, drive-through, holiday, Illumination, lights, Phoenix