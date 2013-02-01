Family fun at ‘Ancient Technology Day,’ March 10

March 2018
Test your technology skills at the 18th Annual Ancient Technology Day, 9 a.m-3 p.m. Saturday, March 10 at Pueblo Grande Museum in Phoenix, 4619 E. Washington St.
Enjoy a hands-on experience, fun for the whole family, where visitors can try their hand at throwing an atlatl (spear), weaving their own cloth, and sample roasted agave slow-cooked the traditional way, in an earthen oven. Artists will be on hand to demonstrate how the Hohokam people used various technologies such as flintknapping (making of arrowheads), pottery, shell jewelry, weaving and more. Experts in historic technologies will demonstrate skills from the Pioneer Days of Arizona such as cotton spinning and adobe brick making!
In addition to hands-on demonstrations, families can enjoy free craft activities and games where they can practice their new ancient and historic technology skills. Also available throughout the day are free tours of the prehistoric platform mound, and artifact show-and-tell stations.
Guests can also enjoy a guided tour of the Park of Four Waters, an area with the remains of prehistoric hohokam canals not regularly open to the public. Yellowman Frybread Food Truck, a Navajo owned and operated business, will serve up tasty frybread treats throughout the day.
All Ancient Technology Day activities and Museum admission are free for the day, made possible by a grant from Arizona Humanities. Visit www.pueblogrande.com or call 602-495-0901 for more information about this event.
