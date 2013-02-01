FitPHX returns to Hance Park for fall

October 2018
FitPHX and AARP’s Fall into Fitness returns this fall at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St.
Fall into Fitness is a free, family-friendly social fitness experience for all ages, experience levels, and backgrounds. The 10-week fitness series starts Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m., on the west end of Hance Park.
Each Tuesday night through Dec. 11, professional instructors will lead calorie-burning classes, such as P90X, Turbo Kick, Insanity, Zumba, PiYo, HIGH Fitness, and more. Giveaways will be raffled off weekly. Fitness instructors lead workouts set to popular music while fitness motivators assist with moves and modifications as needed.
This event will engage the community with FREE energizing workouts and bring people together to support each other through fitness activities. The workouts are fun, FREE, interactive, and get people moving.
Created in 2013, the FitPHX initiative operates with the goal of improving health and wellness in the region and making the Phoenix area one of the healthiest in the nation. The initiative has created innovative collaborations between government, private sector, non-profits and universities to develop programming that gives citizens tools and education to be healthier. Visit https://www.phoenix.gov/fitphx for more details.
