Free dental exams for kids in February

January 2018
Risas Dental and Braces, a health care company committed to making dental care accessible to all, is celebrating National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM) in February by offering free exams and X-rays for kids, as well as educating students on proper oral health care at a number of Phoenix-area schools.
“About 147 million kids drink at least some sugar-sweetened beverage daily, so it’s no wonder one of the top reasons kids miss school is due to dental problems,” said Dr. Whitney Wright, founding orthodontist at Risas Dental and Braces. “What children eat and drink not only affects their oral health, but their overall well-being. It’s critical to educate them on the importance of proper care.”
Risas Dental and Braces will offer free exams and X-rays for all children ages 17 and younger between Feb. 1–28. Parents can make an appointment for the free exam and X-rays at any of Risas Dental’s offices, by calling 480-566-2930 or they can book online at www.risasdental.com. Local offices include Metrocenter, 10621 N. 35th Ave., and Phoenix Central, 4501 N. 7th St.
