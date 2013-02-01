Global Market opens Feb. 2 downtown

February 2018
Phoenix Vice Mayor Laura Pastor, in partnership with the ASU School of Global Social Work, announced the grand opening of a pop-up Global Market at CityScape on Friday, Feb. 2.
Through the month of February, more than 20 refugee women will have the opportunity to develop vocational and communication skills by interacting with the community. They will have a hands-on experience of how to manage a store and inventory, while they sell their own creations of handmade items and baked goods.
Vice Mayor Pastor, whose district has had the good fortune of having a large refugee community, has worked with students of the ASU Office of Global Social Work, local non-profits, and the International Rescue Committee to open the store.
The Global Market is located at 1 E. Washington St., Suite 300. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The store will be open through Feb. 28.
Tagged CityScape, downtown, Global market, Phoenix, refugee