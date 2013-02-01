Guevara appointed to City Council for Dist. 5

August 2018
The Phoenix City Council on Aug. 1 appointed Vania Guevara to serve as the District 5 Councilwoman until a special election is held. That special election will determine the councilmember to fill the remainder of the term, which runs through 2019.
“Councilwoman Vania Guevara is the right person at the right time to represent the people and interests of this diverse district that she has called home for many years,” said Councilwoman Laura Pastor, who represents District 4. “She is one of the humblest people I know; and I have complete confidence that her experience as a rising activist, community leader, and neighborhood champion for the area will provide the steady stewardship it needs. I look forward to working collaboratively alongside her these next several months and beyond, and offer my sincerest congratulations and guidance in her newfound and well-deserved role as an emerging trailblazer.”
Guevara is the first woman to represent District 5, which spans from the city’s western border in to Central Phoenix. Former Dist. 5 Councilman Daniel Valenzuela resigned his seat to run for mayor. The City Charter states that when a vacancy occurs with more than one year remaining in the term, the City Council must appoint an individual to fill the vacancy until a special election is held to fill the remainder of the term.
“For the past six years, I have been privileged to serve these unique communities as the District 5 constituent services liaison,” Guevara said. “I have met residents from Maryvale, Canyon Corridor, Villa de Paz and Royal Palm who became friends first, and now family. While I am proud to be a first-generation Latina, I have a history of inclusivity when it comes to the needs of the people I serve.
“District 5 is a place ready for continued responsible development and job growth,” she continued. “West Phoenix can become the next destination for inclusive investment. I will work closely with the development community to connect economic opportunities to our neighborhoods for the benefit of all.”
The Phoenix City Council approved an ordinance calling a Special Election in the City of Phoenix to be held on March 12, 2019, to fill the District 5 Council seat for the remainder of the term. If during the special election no candidate receives a majority (50% + 1) of the votes cast for the office, the City Charter requires a Runoff Election between the two candidates receiving the greatest number of votes in the March Election. The first available date under state law for the Runoff Election would be May 21, 2019.
