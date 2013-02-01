Hoop Dance event returns to Heard

February 2018
The Heard Museum on Feb. 10-11 will host the 28th-Annual World Championship Hoop Dance Competition, in partnership with the Consulate General of Canada. Men and women from across the U.S. and Canada will perform in the renowned competition for cash prizes and the title of World Champion Hoop Dancer.
Each contestant will represent unique aspects of their heritage by uniting dancing strength, creativity, and intricate footwork. The event kicks off with a spectacular grand procession of competitors representing over 20 nations from the U.S. and Canada.
Dancers are judged on their precision, timing/rhythm, showmanship, creativity and speed. Contestants compete in one of five categories during the two-day event: Tiny Tots (5 and under), Youth (6-12), Teen (13-17), Adult (18-39) and Senior (40 and older).
Individual routines use as few as four and as many as 50 hoops, which are manipulated to create a variety of designs including animals, insects and globes. This celebrated competition attracts thousands of attendees from around the world and is a testament to the long-standing history of American Indian Hoop Dance.
Through a partnership with the Consulate General of Canada, the event will feature daily musical performances by Six Nations of the Grand River artist, DJ Shub. Shub, formerly of the music group A Tribe Called Red, is an award-winning recording artist and DJ. His performances will take place during the lunch breaks on Saturday and Sunday.
Prices vary for admission, but fees include day-of museum admission. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days, and beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, the final rounds will be lived streamed via the Heard Museum’s Facebook page.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and folding chairs for this outdoor event at the Heard, 2301 N. Central Ave. Learn more about the 2018 World Championship Hoop Dance Competition at www.heard.org/event/hoop.
The Heard Museum has hosted this prestigious event since 1991, and thousands of spectators each year are drawn by the competition, culture and stunning visuals. With more than 80 contestants, dancers across all divisions are honored to perform and share their knowledge of hoop dancing with the greater Phoenix community.
