Japanese Moonviewing fest set for Oct. 26-27

October 2018
Otsukimi, or Japanese Moonviewing, is the ancient tradition of holding parties to view the harvest moon.
The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix, 1125 N. 3rd Ave., honors this tradition with a unique night festival offering Japanese entertainment, food, customs and activities for the community to enjoy, 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 26-27.
This year’s special entertainment includes:
• Featured Koto instrument performances by out of town artists Yoko Awaya & Sachiyo Yoshimoto
• Traditional Japanese Dance (Odori) by Suzuyuki-Kai led by Mari Kaneta
• Japanese Taiko Drumming – Ken Koshio and Kenzoo Group
• Shakuhachi Flute with tea café and hostesses in Kimono
• Grand Finale performances
Patrons will enjoy strolling all areas of the garden decorated with beautiful handmade bamboo lanterns, calligraphy, flower and light art installations. Telescopes will be provided by Phoenix Astronomical Society for star and moon gazing. While strolling enjoy our bar serving sake cocktails, beer, wine and more. Or grab a bite to eat from several Japanese food and dessert vendors.
Musoan Tea House and tea garden will be open for admission to view special performances and tea service. Guests will be served authentic Japanese matcha tea by hostesses in traditional kimono. This space is limited, please see the Tea House gate at the event for admission and pricing.
Admission tickets to the event are $25 for adults and $5 for youth 3-12, and are available via brown paper tickets through the garden’s website: www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org.
