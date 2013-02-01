JFCS offers voice classes for seniors

March 2018
Jewish Family & Children’s Service offers a new and expanded session of participatory Creative Aging classes for older adults beginning this month.
A Voice class will be held 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesdays, March 28-May 16 at Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn in Phoenix. The class is led by Dan Kurek, who has 35 years’ experience teaching music and working in musical theater. The class offers small group instruction with time dedicated to individual work. It’s a good opportunity to work on your vocal skills with emphasis on proper technique. Cost is $60 for the series.
Creative Aging is a national initiative based on studies showing that older adults live longer and better if they are actively involved in the Arts. The movement is aimed at fostering an understanding of the vital relationship between creative expression and quality of life for older adults.
All classes are open to adults 60 or older. Registration is available on the JFCS website: www.jfcsaz.org/creativeaging, by contacting janet.rees@jfcsaz.org, or calling 480-599-7198.
